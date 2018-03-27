Teacher Suspended for Discussing her Sexual Orientation

A Mansfield ISD elementary school art teacher was suspended after the district received complaints from parents about her discussing her sexual orientation with elementary-aged students, district officials said Tuesday afternoon. (Published 3 hours ago)

Stacy Bailey, an art teacher at Charlotte Anderson Elementary, has been suspended with pay since September. MISD said in an emailed statement Tuesday afternoon it is their “general rule not to comment on employee personnel matters” but misinformation about Bailey’s personnel matter "has created disruption to the Charlotte Anderson Elementary School educational environment.”

