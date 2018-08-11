Mansfield, Texas, art teacher Stacy Bailey has been on paid administrative leave since fall 2017 for allegedly talking about her same-sex wife to students. She is expected to report for work at Mansfield's Lake Ridge High School for the first day of class on August 15, 2018.

A Mansfield ISD art teacher suspended last fall after at least one parent complained that she had discussed her sexual orientation with students has returned to the classroom — but at a different school in the district.

Stacy Bailey, 32, will teach art at Lake Ridge High School for the 2018-19 school year. She began at Lake Ridge Monday and will teach grades nine through 12, district officials said Friday. Classes begin August 15.

Her attorney, Jason C.N. Smith said that Bailey has never taught high school and her transfer to Lake Ridge High was a "negative change with an increased workload and a steep learning curve."

Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.



Teacher Suspended for Discussing her Sexual Orientation