Mansfield Reports First Fire Fatality in Over a Decade

A man died in a house fire early Sunday morning, the first fire death in over a decade for Mansfield Fire Department. (Published 8 minutes ago)

A man died in a house fire early Sunday morning, the first fire death in over a decade for Mansfield Fire Department.

According to Jeff Smith, Assistant Chief, firefighters responded to the 1700 block of Country Crest Lane at 2:34 a.m. on Sunday.

When the crews arrived, they were met by heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. Firefighters did a rapid search and found an adult male inside. They transported him to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Units from Arlington and Kennedale fire arrived to assist as the fire turned into a 2-alarm.

The fire was extinguished with no injuries to firefighters. According to Smith, there were was no one else inside the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the victim’s identity will not be released until family has been notified.