A Mansfield police vehicle landed on its roof after a crash near the intersection of Debbie Lane and N. Walnut Creek Drive Saturday afternoon.

The driver of a second vehicle, a dark red sedan, was taken to an area hospital, while the officer involved was released at the scene of the crash, Mansfield police said.

The crash happened at about 2:53 p.m. Saturday, police said.

Police did not say what caused the crash.

Man With Guns, Body Armor Sparks Panic at Missouri Walmart