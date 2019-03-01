Mansfield Police Rescue Suicidal Man on Side Of Bridge

Mansfield Police rescued a man off the side of a highway overpass early Tuesday morning.

Officers said they were were called to Lone Star Road over US 287 at 3:42 a.m. Tuesday by a caller who noticed a man sitting on the side of the overpass.

When police arrived, they tried to engage the man, but he would only give officers limited information.

Once the officers realized the man was in fact suicidal, one continued to engage him in conversation, while two others moved in from behind and grabbed the man, pulling him to safety.

The man was not hurt and was taken into protective custody where he was transported to a nearby hospital for psychiatric treatment.

The Mansfield Police Department released the body camera video of all three officers to recognize the heroic actions.

If you or someone you know is in need of mental help, you can click here.