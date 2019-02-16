A police officer was injured in crash while responding to an incident Saturday night, Mansfield police say.

Police said the officer was on her way to assist in an arrest, driving with her lights and sirens on, when she was involved in crash with another vehicle at about 6:50 p.m. Saturday.

The officer complained of pain in one of her legs, police say, and was taken to an area hospital. The injuries appeared to be minor, but emergency room staff was still evaluating the officer around 9:20 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the driver of the other vehicle refused medical attention at the scene and was walking around after the crash.

Aurora Ill. Shooting: Victims Identified