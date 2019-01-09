Mansfield ISD has started a new class called Edu-Drone, and it’s the first of its kind in North Texas.

You're starting to see drones more and more up in the sky.

To get in on the trend, Mansfield ISD has started to offer a class to students aimed at preparing them for the booming drone industry.

The class is called Edu-Drone, and it's the first of its kind in North Texas.

There are currently around 50 high school students enrolled in the semester-long course at Ben Barber Innovation Academy.

In the class, led by Beverly VerSteeg, students learn how to fly a variety of drones.

"It's pretty cool because we get to see another point of view of the world," junior Zachary Richards said.

VerSteeg also teaches her students the history of drones and the rules and regulations to operate them.

"It's getting them to understand the safety of drones," she said.

By the end of the course, the students will have the opportunity to take Federal Aviation Administration Part 107 exam to become a certified drone pilot.

It's an opportunity that can open up a lot of career paths, according to VerSteeg.

To take the course, students must be in school at Mansfield ISD. Sophomores, juniors and seniors can enroll, but they need to be 16-year-old, with a drivers' license, by the time they take the exam.