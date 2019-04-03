Mansfield ISD Student Posts Blackface Video on Social Media - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Mansfield ISD Student Posts Blackface Video on Social Media

"There is no acceptable excuse or explanation for behaviors or speech that promote racism"

Published 29 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Mansfield ISD Student Posts Blackface Video on Social Media
    NBC 5 News
    Mansfield ISD is investigating after one of its students posted a video on social media showing them smearing their face with black body paint and using a racial slur, the district said in a statement Wednesday, April 3, 2019.

    Mansfield ISD is investigating after one of its students posted a video on social media showing them smearing their face with black body paint and using a racial slur, the district said in a statement Wednesday.

    The district said the video was posted by a Lake Ridge High School student.

    "There is no acceptable excuse or explanation for behaviors or speech that promote racism," Donald Williams, assistant superintendent of communications and marketing, said in a statement. "These behaviors do not reflect who we are or aspire to be in MISD and will not be tolerated."

    District officials said they were working with Twitter to remove the video, and since the incident did not happen on a Mansfield ISD campus, it will be handled according to the student code of conduct.

    Painting Sends Message of Hope at US-Mexico Border

    [NATL] 'A Beautiful Community': Painting Sends Message of Hope at US-Mexico Border
    Courtesy of Paloma Vianey

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices