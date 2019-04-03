Mansfield ISD Student Posts Blackface Video on Social Media

Mansfield ISD is investigating after one of its students posted a video on social media showing them smearing their face with black body paint and using a racial slur, the district said in a statement Wednesday, April 3, 2019.

Mansfield ISD is investigating after one of its students posted a video on social media showing them smearing their face with black body paint and using a racial slur, the district said in a statement Wednesday.

The district said the video was posted by a Lake Ridge High School student.

"There is no acceptable excuse or explanation for behaviors or speech that promote racism," Donald Williams, assistant superintendent of communications and marketing, said in a statement. "These behaviors do not reflect who we are or aspire to be in MISD and will not be tolerated."

District officials said they were working with Twitter to remove the video, and since the incident did not happen on a Mansfield ISD campus, it will be handled according to the student code of conduct.