Police in Mansfield launched a search Tuesday morning for an armed man connected to an early morning car break in and shooting.

According to police, a homeowner heard his car alarm sounding off at about 5 a.m. He went outside to investigate and found a person trying to break into his car.

The burglar reportedly shot at the homeowner, but missed. No injuries were reported.



Police tried to search for the man after establishing a perimeter around the 1500 block of Valleywood Trail, where the shooting occurred.

The suspected gunman remains at large, as of writing.

No further information was released.

