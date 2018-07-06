'Everybody Love Everybody' Day: Man’s Mission After July 7

In the aftermath of the July 7 shootings in Dallas, a Trophy Club man felt compelled to do something to help spread more love across North Texas. So he made a sign with three simple words -- "Everybody Love Everybody" -- and stood on street corner holding it. Two years later, his mission continues. And now that phrase isn't just words on a piece of poster board -- it's become a movement. (Published 2 hours ago)

The tragic events of July 7, 2016 forever changed the lives of many in Dallas, the entire North Texas region, and beyond.

Count Trophy Club resident Chris Bailey among them. The shootings spurred him to spread positivity in a simple way and town leaders noticed. He inspired them to proclaim this Saturday "Everybody Love Everybody" Day.



Bailey was at his home that night in 2016 watching news coverage of the shooting that left five officers dead and several more injured. Feeling hopeless, Bailey felt compelled to do something.

"The next day I was driving to work and they were talking about [the shooting] on the radio station that I listen to -- and I was actually crying," Bailey said. "I felt like I wanted to do something to spread a little love. I didn't know what I was going to do -- just that I needed to figure out how to do the opposite of hate. I just felt like there was so much hate going around."

He decided to go to the store, buy poster board and markers, and make a sign that said "Everybody Love Everybody." He drove to Dallas where he found a street corner to stand on and hold up the sign.

Two years later, he still takes that same sign out with him and continues to stand on street corners holding it up the simple, yet profound message for all to see.

"If the problem was solved, I wouldn't have to do this anymore," Bailey said. "My job takes me all over the metroplex and there's always a busy street corner that needs a little love. So I try to get out and plant as many seeds as possible."

But now, he's not doing it alone.

His efforts have caught the attention of many, including the leaders of Trophy Club, who invited him to come to their most recent Town Council meeting. They presented Bailey with a proclamation, officially declaring July 7, 2018 as "Everybody Love Everybody Day" in their town.

"That's really cool," said Bailey. "I'm hoping that this is doing some good. I hope I'm not just out here doing this for my own kicks."

He says he'd like to see everyone, regardless of whether they live in Trophy Club, take time out of their day Saturday to spread love and kindness by making a sign of their own, volunteering, or doing something as simple as giving someone a hug.

He's also started a Facebook group where people can post their own pictures of them holding signs or discuss ways they can do nice things within their own communities. It has tens of thousands of members from across the country.

"I have people all the time say, you know, we need more people like you," Bailey said. "Well great - what's stopping you? I want to see people get out and do something."