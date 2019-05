The fountain in front of Dallas City Hall, Saturday, May 18, 2019.

Dallas Fire-Rescue officials pulled a man's body from the fountain in front of Dallas City Hall late Friday night, police say.

Dallas police said a man parked a scooter near the fountain around 11:53 p.m. Friday, jumped into the water and did not resurface.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He has not been identified.