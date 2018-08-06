Man's Body Pulled From Trinity River in Fort Worth

Crews recovered a body from the Clear Fork of the Trinity River in Fort Worth Monday evening, officials say.

The Fort Worth Fire Department said it responded to a call in the 600 block of North Forest Park Boulevard -- just south of West Lancaster Avenue -- around 5:20 p.m.

When crews arrived, they pronounced a 42-year-old homeless man dead at the scene, officials said. The man had bruising on his face, but it was unknown if it was related to the incident.

Officials said the man's cause of death is unknown.

