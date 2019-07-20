Man's Body Discovered in Mesquite Park Saturday Morning

A man was found dead in a Mesquite park late Saturday morning, police say.

Officers responded to a call for an unresponsive man in Debusk Park near the intersection of Jeanette Drive and South Parkway at about 11:47 a.m. Saturday, according to the Mesquite Police Department.

When officers arrived they determined the man to be dead, police said.

Debusk Park is just west of Interstate 635 and south of U.S. Route 80.

Police said the investigation was ongoing, but the man's death appeared to be accidental.

Police did not release the man's identity Saturday.