A Blue Alert for a man suspected of shooting a sheriff's deputy in Henderson County has been discontinued.

Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office were looking for 39-year-old Jeremy Brian Cook after a deputy was shot at about 3 a.m. Wednesday, the department said.

Shortly before 11 a.m., the sheriff's department confirmed Cook had been taken into custody in Ironton, near Jacksonville in Cherokee County.

Officials said the injured deputy was shot along County Road 4117 near Berryville and that the injuries were not considered life threatening.

Investigators warned that Cook, of Athens, was believed to be armed and dangerous and may have been traveling to the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Texas' Blue Alert program was signed into law in 2008 by then Gov. Rick Perry. The alerts, the DPS said, "are designed to speed in the apprehension of violent criminals who kill or seriously wound local, state, or federal law enforcement officers. During a Blue Alert, the public receives information regarding the suspected assailant, facilitating tips and leads to law enforcement."