Man on Texas Most Wanted Sex Offender List Caught in Kansas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Man on Texas Most Wanted Sex Offender List Caught in Kansas

By The Associated Press

Published 54 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man on Texas Most Wanted Sex Offender List Caught in Kansas
    Texas Department of Public Safety
    Billy Don Urango

    A 27-year-old convicted felon on the Texas 10 Most Wanted sex offender list has been captured in Kansas.

    The Texas Department of Public Safety on Monday announced Billy Don Urango was caught Feb. 26 in Wichita, Kansas. Investigators say Urango was wanted for parole violation and failure to register as a sex offender.

    Records show Urango has a 2010 conviction for aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child-sexual contact in a Grayson County incident with an 11-year-old boy.

    DPS says a tipster will be paid $5,000 as a result of the arrest of Urango, who was wanted since mid-2017 after fleeing from Dallas.

    Top News: US Airlines to Keep Flying Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes

    [NATL] Top News Photos: US Airlines to Continue Flying Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes
    Samuel Habtab/AP

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices