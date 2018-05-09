Police get reports of stolen cars all the time but few like the classic that belonged to a man in a wheelchair who had fixed it up to race. (Published 19 minutes ago)

Man in Wheelchair Dreamed of Racing Until Car Stolen

Police get reports of stolen cars all the time but few like the classic that belonged to a man in a wheelchair who had fixed it up to race.

When Vincent Lopresti left his home in Hurst Tuesday morning, he discovered the custom car he had poured his heart and money into had vanished from its parking spot.

He's still grieving.

"It's like a cat, a family member, a part of my life,” he said Wednesday.

It was his dream.

Lopresti has been in a wheelchair since 1982, when he was a Junior gymnast at Trinity High School and landed upside down doing a dismount.

"I said, 'Coach, call the ambulance, I broke my neck,’” he said. “First thing I said."

But he hasn't let his injury slow him down, or discourage him from pursuing his goals like racing.

"There's no sport for people in wheelchairs like me,” Lopresti said. “There's no electric wheelchair racing. There may be volleyball-something, you know. I want to go fast and safe and I want to have fun."

So when his father left him a classic oldie, a 1985 GMC Caballero Diablo, he thought he could use it to race.

"Oh, it's like flying. It's freedom,” he said.

He modified the car for his wheelchair and spent months fixing up the engine.

But he never got a chance to drive fast.

His fancy wheels may be gone now. But not his goal.

"I'm still in shock,” he said. “My roommate asked, ‘why am I smiling?’ I'm like, ‘what can I do? What can I do? I can't stomp and run around and cry. It hurts too much.’"

He said he gets by on social security and could not afford theft insurance.

Police said officers are looking for the car but have few clues.