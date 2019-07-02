Man in Skimpy Underwear Caught on Camera on Someone's Porch

A man was caught on camera in skimpy underwear on someone's porch in Wylie. (Published 12 minutes ago)

Man in Skimpy Underwear Caught on Camera on Someones Porch

A man was caught on camera in skimpy underwear on someone's porch in Wylie.

The video shows the underwear-clad man walk onto the porch and unscrew a light bulb.

Once the light goes out, the camera's night vision kicks in and the man eventually walks away.

The homeowner told NBC 5 he was was surprised -- and worried -- after watching this doorbell footage.

There were footprints outside the home's windows.

Wylie police say they have identified the man and spoken with him.

The case remains under investigation.

Increased patrols are already underway.

NBC 5's Thomas Holt and Holley Ford contributed to this report.