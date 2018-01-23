A man is in custody, suspected of fatally shooting a man as he left his Carrollton apartment early Tuesday morning.



Carrollton police said the victim, identified as 56-year-old Jose Ruiz Miguel, left his home at The Place at Saddle Creek apartments at about 5:45 a.m. when he was shot over a personal dispute.



Police said Miguel was taken to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano where he later died.



Investigators said a suspect is in custody but that the investigation into the fatal shooting is ongoing. The suspect's name has not been released by police.



Further details about the case have not yet been released.