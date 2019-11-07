Man in Custody After Standoff in Denton - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Man in Custody After Standoff in Denton

No one is injured after a Denton man barricaded himself in his apartment with multiple weapons Thursday morning

By Hannah Jones

Published 26 minutes ago

    Denton Police Department
    Maxwell Kimmel faces a charge of deadly conduct after police say he barricaded himself inside his apartment in Denton.

    A man is in custody after police say he barricaded himself inside his apartment with multiple weapons. 

    According to Denton police, officers responded to the 400 block of Ame Drive after receiving a domestic disturbance call Thursday morning.

    Police say shots were fired inside the apartment, but no injuries were reported.

    Officers contained the situation and advised people to avoid the area. 

    At 7:20 a.m., police said that the situation was resolved peacefully and a man was taken into custody without incident.

    The suspect was later identified as Maxwell Kimmel. He faces a charge of deadly conduct. 

