Man in Custody After Standoff in Denton

Maxwell Kimmel faces a charge of deadly conduct after police say he barricaded himself inside his apartment in Denton.

A man is in custody after police say he barricaded himself inside his apartment with multiple weapons.

According to Denton police, officers responded to the 400 block of Ame Drive after receiving a domestic disturbance call Thursday morning.

Police say shots were fired inside the apartment, but no injuries were reported.

Officers contained the situation and advised people to avoid the area.

At 7:20 a.m., police said that the situation was resolved peacefully and a man was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect was later identified as Maxwell Kimmel. He faces a charge of deadly conduct.