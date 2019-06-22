A man is in custody after he attempted to kidnap a woman early Saturday morning.

According to investigators, Dallas police was dispatched to a kidnapping in progress on the 5600 block of Winslow Avenue at 1:20 a.m.

Officers were told by a witness that a black female was forced into a car that then fled the scene. The suspect vehicle was located shortly after and officers managed to get behind the car to perform a felony traffic stop.

The driver and suspect, 43-year-old Javier Arriaga, initially stopped but then decided to flee the scene. A chase ensued and once Arriaga slowed down, the victim was able to escape the car near the 3200 block of Merrifield Avenue.

Arriaga continued to flee from officers, eventually stopping and ditching the vehicle. He then attempted to flee on foot but was taken into custody near the 2800 block of Grovehill.

No injuries were reported and Arriaga is currently in the Dallas County Jail.