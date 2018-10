A man is in critical condition after a house fire in Richardson Friday night.

According to Richardson Fire, a passerby saw a home on fire at 39 Merrie Circle. When firefighters arrived, the home was engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to get the fire out quickly and were able to rescue the only resident inside the home.

The man was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Investigators are still trying to determine what started the fire at this time.