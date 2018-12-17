University Park police say four people are now under arrest after an armed robbery left a man in critical condition, Monday, December 17, 2018.

The man was shot twice during the robbery inside his University Park home in the 3400 block of McFarlin Boulevard, just west of the SMU Campus.

So far, police have not been able to talk to the man about the shooting since he remains in critical condition in the hospital.

Officers in Trophy Club, along with officers from the North Tarrant County Regional SWAT team arrested Calvin Deray Johnson Jr., 34 and Laquaci Sharnice Rodriquez, 24 on Wednesday Dec. 12 inside a hotel in Trophy Club.

Dallas police then arrested Abdul Sesay, 20 and Quintariah Alexander, 25 on Dec. 15 at a hotel in north Dallas.

All four have been transferred to the Dallas County Jail. University Park police said the case remains active, and they hope to speak to the homeowner soon.