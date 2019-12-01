Man Wounded in Shooting in Arlington - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Wounded in Shooting in Arlington

By Claire Cardona

Published 1 minute ago

    A 45-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Saturday night in Arlington, police say.

    Officers responded about 9 p.m. to reports of shots fired in the area of the 400 block of Truman Street.

    They found several shell casings in the street in front of a home, but no one was there, police said. 

    Later, police were notified that a 45-year-old man had gone to a local hospital with a gunshot wound that police think may have been connected to the earlier shooting.

    The man was flown by helicopter to a Dallas hospital, where he underwent surgery. He is expected to survive.

