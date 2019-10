Two people were arguing about 1:30 a.m. at Garrison Street and Ann Arbor Avenue in east Oak Cliff, when one person shot the other, police said.

A man was critically wounded Sunday morning after he was shot during an argument, police say.

The man was taken in critical condition to an area hospital.

Police did not provide additional information.

