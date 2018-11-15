Police are searching for a man and a woman after they allegedly stole items from a store by concealing them in an empty stroller.

According to Arlington police, a man and a woman were seen in a business located on the 3800 block of Cooper Street.

While shopping in the store, the individuals allegedly picked out specific items, brought them into the fitting rooms and concealed them inside the empty stroller.

Police said that the man and woman then walked out of the store.

The woman seen in the surveillance video has a small tattoo on her chest and has tattoos on her left and right arms.

Police are asking anyone who may know who the individuals are to call Det. Blanco with Arlington Police Department at 817-459-6647 or email her at daisey.blanco@arlingtontx.gov.