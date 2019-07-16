The two people arrested were identified as Matthew Wade, right, and Brianna Marie, left, both of Haltom City.

Two people were arrested in Red Oak after police spotted the suspected car burglars Monday morning, police said.

The police sergeant saw the man rummaging through a vehicle parked in front of a residence with another vehicle nearby with woman, police said.

The two were identified as Matthew Wade, 29, and Brianna Marie, 23, both of Haltom City.

Police say the two burglarized multiple unlocked vehicles throughout the city.

They were arrested for multiple counts of burglary of a vehicle based on the investigation, police said.