Man With BB Gun Shot and Killed by Arlington Officers: PD

Arlington police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Saturday night.

Police say at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday night, a man attacked someone with a baseball bat at a home in the 700 block of Thomas Chapel Drive.

The victim was able to get away, but the man allegedly behind the attack refused to come out of the house when officers arrived.

Police say about 90 minutes later, the man walked out onto the porch and pulled what officers thought was a gun. Three officers shot and killed the man.

Police say the weapon was a BB gun that looked like a handgun.

Police say they were at the same home on Friday investigating an inappropriate recording of a child.

Arlington police say they spoke with the same man who was killed Saturday night. He told police he may be suicidal, so officers took him to John Peter Smith Hospital. The man was eventually released and returned to the home.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the man as 31-year-old Nicholas Walker.

Police say they will continue to investigate both the officer-involved shooting and the improper recording incident.