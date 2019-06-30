Denton police are asking for the public’s help with locating a man who suffers from an intellectual disorder.

LeCarvin DeKevin Lewis, also known as Kevin, was last seen in the 3900 block of State School Road on Saturday at 2:24 p.m.

The 41-year-old is described as being a black male, has brown eyes, is 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighs about 120-130 pounds and was lase seen wearing a black helmet, a white or grey shirt, jeans and a white belt.

Lewis has one front tooth missing and walks with an unusual manner, according to police.

He suffers from an intellectual disorder and several other physical ailments.

He is believed to be traveling on foot and is at risk of injuring himself.

If you see Lewis, call 911 immediately.