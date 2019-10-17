A man has been arrested outside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, the site of President Donald Trump's rally Thursday evening.

Dallas police arrested the man while he was wearing a helmet, a vest and a backpack. Officers confiscated a gun, a breathing mask and an aerosol can.

The man, who has not been identified, was arrested near counter-protestors.

Trump's rally is scheduled to begin at approximately 7 p.m. Watch it live by clicking here.

NBC 5's Meredith Yeomans contributed to this report.