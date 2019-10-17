Man With Gun Wearing Helmet, Vest Arrested Outside Trump Rally - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Man With Gun Wearing Helmet, Vest Arrested Outside Trump Rally

By Holley Ford

Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    NBC 5 News
    A man has been arrested outside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, the site of President Donald Trump's rally Thursday evening.

    Dallas police arrested the man while he was wearing a helmet, a vest and a backpack. Officers confiscated a gun, a breathing mask and an aerosol can. 

    The man, who has not been identified, was arrested near counter-protestors. 

    Trump's rally is scheduled to begin at approximately 7 p.m. Watch it live by clicking here.

    NBC 5's Meredith Yeomans contributed to this report.

      

