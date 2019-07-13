Man With Cognitive Impairment Missing Out of Grand Prairie

Grand Prairie police are asking for the public’s help with finding a man who has been missing since Friday evening.

According to detective, 70-year-old Rock Tang, who is diagnosed with cognitive impairment, was last seen at 700 W. Warrior Trail at 11:25 p.m.

Tang is described as being an Asian male, born January 1, 1949, 5-feet-2-inches tall, weighs about 125 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, green cargo shorts, yellow tennis shoes and was wearing prescription eye glasses.

Tropical Storm Barry Could Become First Atlantic Hurricane of the Season

Tropical Storm Barry is already flooding parts of New Orleans and is expected to intensify as it moves over land this weekend. (Published Thursday, July 11, 2019)

Detectives believe Tang is traveling on foot.

If anyone has seen Tang or may know of his whereabouts, contact Grand Prairie Police Department at 972-237-8700.