Police are asking for the public's help with locating a man who suffers from Alzheimer's that has been missing since Friday.

According to police, Robert John Stam, 89, was last seen driving a 2017 silver Toyota RAV4 with the license plate number KBG-2966 on the 5100 block of Chama Valley Road.

Stam is described as being a white male, and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a light blue jacket.

Anyone who may know Stam's whereabouts are asked to call Fort Worth Police at 817-392-4222.

