A Fort Worth man was taken into custody for stabbing his brother Sunday morning.

At 10:42 a.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 4500 block of Stadium Drive for a cutting call.

Officers arrived and found out that one of the people in the house who has a large collection of knives and suffers from mental health issues cut his brother with a machete during an argument.

The victim was transported to the hospital with no life-threatening injuries and the suspect was taken into custody.

