Man Wielding Blade, Chasing After Victim is Shot by Off-Duty Officer - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Wielding Blade, Chasing After Victim is Shot by Off-Duty Officer

By Catherine Park

Published 47 minutes ago

    A man is in the hospital after getting shot by an off-duty officer in Dallas Saturday night.

    According to Dallas police, at 11:25 p.m. on Saturday, an off-duty officer in full uniform made a pit stop at the 7-11 located at 111 N. Carroll Avenue.

    While he pumped gas, the officer saw a man being chased by another man who was carrying a blade.

    Dallas police were unable to clarify whether the weapon was a knife or any other specific kind of weapon.

    The officer decided to intervene out of fear for the victim’s safety and shot the man who had the weapon.

    The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

    The suspect is expected to be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon once he is released from the hospital.

    The officer involved in this shooting is a 4 year veteran with the department is not being placed on administrative leave at this time.

