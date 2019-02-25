Man Who Murderer Father Sentenced to Life in Prison, DA Said

A man who murdered his father was sentenced to life in prison, said Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis.

Kenneth Alleman Midgley II, 30, committed the murder April 13, 2017 in their Plano home.

Midgley put his father’s body in a freezer, then fled to Mexico.

Two days later when the father didn’t pick up his wife and daughter from the airport, the mom called Midgley. He said she could not speak with her husband because “he was not alive.”

Midgley spent ten days in Mexico before turning himself in to authorities.

In January, Midgley pled guilty to murder.

On Feb. 18 at the punishment hearing, family members testified that they feared for their safety if Midgley was released. Evidence was presented to show he planned the murder, had a lack of remorse and was a danger to society.

“This sentence ensures that the victim’s family and our community will forever be safe from this violent man,” Willis said.