Man Who Crashed Into Two Squad Cars Arrested: Carrollton PD

Police officers, fire crews and a wrecker service were on the scene of a crash when their crruisers were hit

Published 25 minutes ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

    Carrollton Police Department
    Wesley Aaron Tyree (inset) was arrested after Carrollton police say he crashed into two squad cars working the scene of an accident Sunday morning.

    Carrollton police arrested a man who, they say, crashed into two police cruisers working the scene of a crash early Sunday morning.

    According to police, officers were on the scene of a crash on northbound Interstate 35 when a driver going about 70 mph crashed into the squad cars. No officers were injured.

    Wesley Aaron Tyree, 30, of Carrollton was treated, released, taken to jail and charged with driving while intoxicated, according to Carrollton police.

    One of the police cruisers was totaled, the other was also damaged. Police have not yet pulled the dash camera video from the squad cars.

