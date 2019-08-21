Michael Patrick McGovern, inset, over a scene of the sheriff's department parking lot Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. The image of McGovern is partially blurred because the company represented on the shirt and cap posted on Facebook that he was simply wearing their apparel and was not a employee, past or present.

A man accused of super aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child died by suicide after shooting himself in the Johnson County Sheriff's Department parking lot Wednesday afternoon.

Officials with the sheriff's department said they joined the FBI in serving a warrant on 35-year-old Michael Patrick McGovern's residence in unincorporated Johnson County (near Mansfield) Monday regarding the allegation of distribution of child pornography.

During the search of McGovern's home, agents and detectives "seized digital evidence contained on computers and cameras" but did not place him under arrest at that time.

On Tuesday, an arrest warrant was obtained based on evidence found during the search and a video in possession of the FBI that reportedly showed McGovern performing sex acts with two children under the age of 6.

Detectives trying to locate McGovern were becoming increasingly concerned Wednesday that he was attempting to avoid capture and published a wanted poster at about 11 a.m. that indicated he was wanted for super aggravated sexual assault of a child who was 3-years-old and for indecency with a child by exposure.

Just over an hour later, at about 12:13 p.m., McGovern was seen driving through the Johnson County Sheriff's Office Parking Lot by a detective and a Texas Ranger. Before they could get to him and place him under arrest, they said McGovern shot himself.

Officials have not released any details about the victims in the video obtained by the FBI or how they may have known McGovern.