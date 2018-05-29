Man Wanted in Terrell Deadly Shooting

Investigators said they identified Darrius Johnson Jr. as a suspect in the murder of 23-year-old Billy Gardner Jr. Monday. (Published May 29, 2018)

A 24-year-old man is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Terrell Monday, police say.

According to police, Billy Gardner Jr., 23, was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle on the 400 block of Thomas Street Monday. He was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Emergency Center in Forney where he died from his wounds.

Investigators said they identified Darrius Johnson Jr. as a suspect in the murder. Johnson was considered to be armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information that can help police locate Johnson is asked to call 911. Tips can be submitted to Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at 877-847-7522.

