Police in Pantego are currently searching for the man they say shot and killed the owner of a motorcycle shop, Friday, October 4, 2019.

A man suspected in the slaying of the owner of a Pantego motorcycle shop fatally shot himself Saturday, officials say.

Chris Anthony Pritchett, 53, was wanted in the Oct. 3 death of Michael Schindler, the owner of Two Wheel World.

Pantego officers found Schindler dead of an apparent gunshot wound at the business in the 1900 block of West Pioneer Parkway, police said.

A warrant was issued for Pritchett, who police said was Schindler's associate.

Search for Gunman After Deadly Shooting in Pantego

About 9 p.m. Saturday, the Menard County sheriff’s office told Pantego police that Pritchett had been found at a residence in Menard.

Deputies and a Texas Game Warden approached a building that they thought Pritchett may have been hiding inside and heard a gunshot, police said.

They found Pritchett dead inside of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Schindler’s Harley-Davidson Ford F150 that Pritchett reported took after the Oct. 3 shooting was found wrecked in a wooded area of Menard, police said.