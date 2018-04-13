Man Wanted in Connection with Aggravated Robbery - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Wanted in Connection with Aggravated Robbery

By Jose Campos

Published 20 minutes ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

    Surveillance video shows how the suspect had his face covered as he entered the businesses.

    Police are looking for a man who is believed to be connected with two aggravated robberies that occurred at Subway restaurants in Richardson.

    The first incident happened on Monday, April 9 in the 700 block of Renner Rd while the second one was reported on Wednesday, April 11 at 8:43 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Coit Rd, according to police.

    Surveillance video shows how the suspect had his face covered as he entered the businesses. He then demanded money from the register and immediately left the scene.

    Police said that the man wore a black hoodie and pants, black shoes and a blue or black bandana.

    If you recognize the man or have information that may help solve this crime, you are asked to call Richardson Police at 972-744-4800.

