Man Wanted for String of Denton Burglaries, Police Say

Denton police released a sketch of a man they say is wanted for three burglaries across the city.

Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man they say is wanted in connection to three burglaries with the intent to commit assault in Denton.

Police said the burglaries happened at apartment complexes across Denton, in which women in their early 20s answered a knock at their door and the man entered without permission. Police asked everyone to be aware, but noted the "pattern of behavior" in the first three burglaries.

Denton police said the man is between 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 feet tall, is in his mid to late 20s, is clean shaven with short black hair and has a lean, muscular build.

He may be driving a small, white SUV, police said.

3 Police, 1 Assistant Dead After Knife Attack in Paris

An IT worker at a police headquarters in Paris went on a knife attack, killing three officers and an administrative assistant on Thursday. (Published 2 hours ago)

Anyone with information about the man or his whereabouts was asked to contact Denton County Crime Stoppers at 800-388-8477 or dentoncountycrimestoppers.com.