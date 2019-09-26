Man Wanted for Robbing Fort Worth Bank

Fort Worth police are asking for help identifying a man suspected of robbing a Chase bank on Tuesday. (Published Sept. 26, 2019)

Police are asking for help identifying a man suspected of robbing a bank in Fort Worth Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the man gave a note to a teller at the Chase Bank in the 400 block of Colonial Street, demanding money. He walked out of the bank with an undetermined amount of cash and was seen getting into a silver Chevrolet Suburban, police said.

In a news release, Fort Worth police released photos captured from the bank's security cameras showing the suspect. He is described as a white man, 5-feet, 3-inches tall; weighing 130 to 140 pounds and wearing prescription glasses.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call police at 817-984-0322.

