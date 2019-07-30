Police are looking for the man believed to be behind multiple car buglaries in northwest Fort Worth.
The car burglaries took place between July 4 and July 24 in the Eagle Ranch and Lake Country neighborhoods, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.
The burglar is described as being in his 20s, between 5 feet 8 inches tall and six feet tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He has dark hair and facial hair. He wore blue jeans, black shoes, a black hat and a camouflage backpack.
One witness reports that the burglar has a handgun, police said.
Anyone who recognizes the man can call 817-392-4689.