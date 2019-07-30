Police believe this man is responsible for multiple car burglaries in July 2019 in northwest Fort Worth.

Police are looking for the man believed to be behind multiple car buglaries in northwest Fort Worth.

The car burglaries took place between July 4 and July 24 in the Eagle Ranch and Lake Country neighborhoods, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

The burglar is described as being in his 20s, between 5 feet 8 inches tall and six feet tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He has dark hair and facial hair. He wore blue jeans, black shoes, a black hat and a camouflage backpack.

One witness reports that the burglar has a handgun, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the man can call 817-392-4689.