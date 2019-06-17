Man Wanted for Aggravated Robbery in Mesquite

Mesquite police are asking for the public's help to identify a man they say robbed a bank on Thursday, June 13, 2019.

The Mesquite Police Department is offering a $5,000 reward for information about the man who robbed a bank on Thursday.

Thursday at about 11:14 a.m., Mesquite police received a report of a robbery at Green Bank at 1438 Oates Drive.

A man entered the location and handed a note to the teller demanding money, police said. The teller gave the robber cash that was in the drawer before he fled on foot.

Police said they were looking for a man who stands approximately 6 feet tall with a muscular build. The man had a beard and was wearing a white long-sleeved shirt, blue pants, a blue hat and carrying a shoulder bag, police said.

Detectives asked for the public's assistance to identify the man and are offering a Crime Stoppers reward of $5,000 for information leading to an arrest or indictment.

If anyone has additional information regarding this offense or the robber, call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS or contact Mesquite Police at 972-285-6336.