Man Waiting to Buy Camera From Online Seller Fatally Shoots Would-Be Armed Robber: Police - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Man Waiting to Buy Camera From Online Seller Fatally Shoots Would-Be Armed Robber: Police

Published 58 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Host the Event of a Lifetime at the WinStar Convention Center
    Shutterstock

    A man is dead, fatally shot in a confrontation with another man waiting to buy a camera from an unknown person he contacted online, police say.

    According to Garland police, 23-year-old Quan Tran and his girlfriend were waiting outside a home on the 3700 block of Hawaii Drive at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday when they were approached by an unidentified man armed with a gun.

    Police said the man demanded Tran turn over his money and then began assaulting him while threatening to shoot he and his girlfriend.

    It was then, police said, Tran pulled out a weapon of his own and fatally shot the man.

    The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office is working to identify the armed robber.

    The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed at this time.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices