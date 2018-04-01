Man Tries Running Over FW Police Officers

Vincent Seaman was arrested for allegedly trying to run down five Fort Worth police officers, April 1, 2018.

Early Friday morning, Fort Worth police officers were called to a disturbance at an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Portico Drive.

A man was located driving within the apartment complex, where he evaded officers and tried running five officers over according to police. The man crashed his vehicle into eight parked cars as he was trying to run officers over.

The man, identified as Vincent Seaman, was transported to the city jail and turned over to city jail personnel. Seaman is being charged with five counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest, eight counts of criminal mischief, one account of possession of a controlled substance and warrant for engaging in criminal activity out of Tarrant County.