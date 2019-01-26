Man Tells Police His Tent Was Set on Fire While He Was Sleeping in It - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Tells Police His Tent Was Set on Fire While He Was Sleeping in It

The incident happened early Saturday morning in Denton

    The intersection of North Loop 288 and East McKinney Street in Denton, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2019.

    A man told Denton police that someone set his tent on fire while he was sleeping in it early Saturday morning.

    Officers responded to the call around 3 a.m. at the intersection of North Loop 288 and East McKinney Street, according to the Denton Police Department.

    Police said the man told them he was asleep when a noise woke him up -- it was then that he realized the tent was on fire. He escaped the tent without being injured.

    The man did not see anyone, so he could not provide a suspect description, police said. However, police recovered some items that could hold "evidentiary value," according to police.

    Police will increase patrols in the area, as Saturday's incident marked the second in the area in a week.

    The Denton Fire Department's arson investigators are assisting with the case.

