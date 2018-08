More videos (1 of 9)

A man is in custody after leading Dallas Sheriff’s deputies on a chase late Friday night.

The chase started on I-35 E near Manana Drive where deputies pursued a maroon older model Honda Civic and reached speeds over 120 mph.

The chase continued eastbound onto I-635 when Garland Police were called in to assist.

The suspect vehicle then stopped in the middle of I-635 SB at the Garland Road exit where the driver exited the vehicle and held his hands up.

No injuries were reported in this pursuit.