Man Surrenders After Standoff at Garland Home

A Garland man wanted for aggravated assault barricaded himself inside his home with a woman and three children Thursday night, police say.

According to police, an arrest warrant was issued for the man after he allegedly threatened someone with a shotgun earlier this week.

When police tried to serve that warrant Thursday night, the man refused to leave his home or communicate with officers. Garland's SWAT team responded, staging officers outside the home on the 1600 block of Meridian Way shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday.

After spending several hours trying to communicate with the man, police breached the front door in an attempt to place a speaker phone inside the house. Minutes later the man surrendered peacefully, police said.

A woman and three children also inside the house were unharmed.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.

