A 26-year-old man is in the hospital after a shooting that took place on the Sam Rayburn Tollway in Lewsiville.

According to Lewisville police, the victim was driving at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday when another driver pulled up next to him and started firing multiple shots into the victim’s car.

The 26-year-old was hit multiple times and was transported to an area trauma hospital in an unknown condition, according to police.

The shooter is still on the run and police are still investigating this incident.

No description of the vehicle or suspect were given.