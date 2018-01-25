A man attempting to cross Interstate 30 in Garland was fatally struck by a vehicle late Wednesday night, police say.

According to police, two men tried to cross the interstate near Broadway Boulevard at about 11:45 p.m. One of the men made it across, but the second man was struck in the westbound lanes.

Police said it wasn't clear why the men were trying to cross the highway.

The wounded pedestrian was pronounced deceased at a hospital. His name has not been released.

Police said the driver immediately pulled over and cooperated with investigators. No charges were filed.

